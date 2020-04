Spectrum is hiring 100 customer service workers in Maine at a time when many employers are laying off or furloughing workers.

Spectrum said it’s moving forward with plans that had been in place before the coronavirus pandemic to deliver and manage internet, television, voice and mobile networks.

Spectrum is looking to hire at least 100 customer service workers in Portland.

Workers are also receiving a $1.50-per-hour raise, lifting Spectrum’s minimum hourly wage to $16.50.