Police say spectator arrested at Orono Middle School charity game

An Albion man was arrested by police, Sunday morning at an Orono Middle School charity game.

The Orono Police Department said 52-year-old James Parsons Junior was arrested for assault, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

It happened after 10. Police believe there was a disagreement between Parsons, who was a spectator, and game officials.

Police said Parsons was ejected by game officials but, refused to leave. We're told he was restrained by parents until Orono Police arrived.

Minor injuries were reported. Parsons was taken to Penobscot County Jail where he made bail. Police said he's due in court April 4th.

