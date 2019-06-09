Special Olympics comes to an end

Competitors completed their final walks this weekend at the University of Maine in Orono.

The Special Olympics came to an end after their closing events to finalize the event.

They ended this Sunday with a 100m walk, a 1600m walk, and finally, a mile run.

1,500 participants competed in this year's events.

“To be able to watch them, and see them go for their personal best,” says Lisa Bird, Dir. of Public Relations. “Not trying to be the 1st, not trying to be 2md, but trying to beat their own personal goal, that’s what it’s all about here at the Special Olympics. How can you not feel amazing about Special Olympics, and want to be part of it? I’m so thankful that I’ve been here for this long and I will be here as long as I can be.”

With this year's special Olympics over, participants now have time to work towards reaching next years goals.

