Special Olympics Maine Summer Games opening ceremonies held in Orono

Opening ceremonies for the Special Olympics Maine Summer Games kicked off in Orono around 6 p.m. Friday.

1,500 athletes will participate in events over the weekend such as bowling, basketball, and tennis.

Before opening ceremonies, people filled the University of Maine streets for a parade.

Special Olympics Maine is celebrating 50 years.

Board Member, Ron Gastia, said, "I even heard athletes say and parents say Special Olympics saved my life or gave me a life because they didn't have it before."

"I appreciate all the work that people have provided. They work very hard and if it wasn't for them we wouldn't be here."

"This is Special Olympics everybody this is the Olympics of the year."

"Go, team! Go, team!"

The games take place all weekend long. For more information visit, www.somaine.org/2019statesummergames/