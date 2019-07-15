Special Celebration planned at UMaine for Apollo 11 Anniversary

There is a very special celebration planned in Orono this weekend, as Saturday marks the fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo moon landing.

The Challenger Learning Center of Maine is hosting a day of special space-themed programming called "Moon, Maine, and Mars" at the University of Maine on Saturday.

Folks can check out a planetarium show, join in on guided space tour or engage in other hands-on activities.

The event also includes lunch with keynote speaker Dr. George Nelson. He's the Director of the International Space Station Technology and Science Research Office at Nasa, and also an Ellsworth High School and UMaine alumni.

"Within the space community it is a big day,” said Kirsten Hibbard, Executive Director at the Challenger Learning Center. “So making other people aware of that too is a neat thing. And really, to visit that special moment that really meant a lot for the entire United States, and to come back and reflect, but also think about the future on that."

To purchase tickets for ‘Moon, Maine, and Mars,’ visit astro.umaine.edu. The deadline is July 17th.

