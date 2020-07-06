Spas reopen as state moves into final phase of governor's reopening plan

Spas are getting back to business now that the final phase of the governor's re-opening plan is in effect.

July 1st also marked when indoor and outdoor amusement parks could open as well as performing arts centers, movie theaters, and bowling alleys.

Massage therapists have been anxiously waiting to see their clients again.

Among those is owner of Soma Novo Spa in Brewer, Rhonda Michaels, "Some of the things that we are doing, obviously we have masks. We still have three therapists on but our schedules are all staggered so that we try not to have an overlap of people in the lobby at the same time. We have a minimum of at least half an hour to 45 minutes in between appointments to allow for cleaning."

Michaels says while they are doing a lot of background work to keep things safe for their clients, their overall visit shouldn't be too different than what they are used to.

Customers are required to wear masks throughout the building but once you are lying face down on the table you can take it off.

"It feels a little more clinical where we all have to wear the masks, which isn't really the atmosphere that I like but you've got to do what you've got to do to be open," says Michaels.

Soma Novo, unlike other spas, was allowed to open about a month earlier after filling out the paperwork and being deemed essential by the state.

"We were allowed to open for massage only as medically necessary," says Michaels.

Because of the changes they have had to lessen the amount of clientele they can schedule.

But Michaels says they are also taking new clients.

If you'd like to book an appointment at Soma Novo you're going to have to go ahead and do it a couple of weeks out though. They are filling up quickly.

You can visit them on Facebook or visit:

https://www.somanovo.com/