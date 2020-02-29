Spaghetti supper to benefit Vassalboro Ministry Association fuel fund

The Vassalboro Ministry Association is holding its annual spaghetti supper on Saturday, February 29th. It's part of the VMA's year-long campaign to raise money for its fuel assistance fund.

The Vassalboro Methodist Church, located at 614 Main Street, is hosting the supper from 4:30-6:00 p.m. The cost is a $7 donation for adults and $4 for kids. Children ages three and under can attend for free.

All proceeds benefit the VMA Fuel Fund, which helps pay heating costs for community members who are low income, disabled, or facing financial hardships.

The VMA is also accepting donations through the mail at this address: VMA Fuel Fund, P.O. Box 302, N. Vassalboro, ME 04962.

You can call 616-9558 for more information.