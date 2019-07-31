Spaghetti dinner held to thank and recognize first responders

After an incredible water rescue at a local canoe race a few months ago, folks wanted to pay it forward.

Three Rivers Kiwanis hosted a spaghetti dinner in Milo to recognize and thank local first responders.

At the Sebec River Canoe Race in May, first responders jumped into action to save a canoeist whose canoe overturned.

The man was trapped, but after an hour- rescuers were able to free him.

The President of Three Rivers Kiwanis says this dinner is the least they can do.

Ken Jay, Three Rivers Kiwanis, said, "They are very selfless and as much of it's nice of us to be giving them something, it's very nice of them for all the services they provide to all the citizens of the area."

Robert Coburn, Milo Fire Department, said, "If we thought for a minute it was for the pay or if it was for the recognition, it wouldn't be worth it to us. We do it because we like doing it. It's as simple as that."

Three Rivers Kiwanis presented checks to several area fire departments.

Milo was one of them. They gave their department $600 to help pay for swift water rescue training. Then, a local couple gave $1,200 to help with that too.

We're told with all the money, several people will get the training they need.