A Southwest Harbor woman died Tuesday after being struck by a tractor-trailer.

Police say the 89-year-old woman was walking toward Village Green Way in Southwest Harbor when a truck driven by a 56-year-old Bangor man came by.

The woman fell and was struck by the truck's tires.

She was flown to a Bangor hospital where she died.

The names of the people involved are being withheld until family is notified.