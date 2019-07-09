Southwest Harbor welcomes annual 'Flamingo Festival'

Southwest Harbor on Mount Dessert Island is gearing up for its annual Flamingo Festival.

The festival kicks off Friday night with a lobster bake, and finishes up Monday night with a steel drum band concert on the Pemetic Green.

There are dozens of activities throughout the weekend for all ages, including a Flamingo parade, carnival games and a craft fair.

All proceeds from the weekend go towards the Harbor House- the towns de facto community center.

"Harbor House is a huge part of not just this community, and Tremont, but really for the whole island," said Diana Novella, Harbor House Events & Community Relations Director. "Because we offer summer camps, we offer day care, we have a fitness center. There's so many things that Harbor House does that people don't know about. So all the proceeds go to helping pay for all of the things that Harbor House does."

For more information on the Flamingo Festival, visit Harbor House MDI dot org.