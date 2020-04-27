Southwest Harbor and Tremont Chamber of Commerce Board cancels July 4th fireworks

The Southwest Harbor and Tremont Chamber of Commerce Board have decided to cancel its 4th of July fireworks.

It's all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are all concerned about the health and safety of our residents, seasonal workers, and our visitors," said the Chamber of Commerce Board. The statement goes on to say, "Therefore, we are canceling events where large gatherings would naturally form, because we are not allowed large gatherings now and do not know when that ruling will be lifted.

The board has also decided Acadia's Annual Oktoberfests' 25th season celebration will be postponed until 2021.

The board says they have made the decision to postpone the event because of the "long lead time needed for organizing."