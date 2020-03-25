Southwest Food Mart makes sure residents get their groceries

For folks in Southwest Harbor on Mount Desert Island who can’t get to the Food Mart, there are other ways for them to get their groceries.

The store is taking grocery orders by phone for older folks who either can’t get to the store, or prefer not to if they are at a higher risk during the pandemic.

The Southwest Food Mart is working with community volunteers to fill grocery orders at the store.

Those volunteers then take the groceries where they need to go.

“It’s important to keep small communities as safe as we can during this coronavirus outbreak," said Adrian Leach, the assistant manager at the Southwest Foodmart. "This community, in particular, is very tight-knit. We are accustomed to helping each other out here on the island. We kind of just all come together as a team in the end."

The store says they welcome anyone else who'd like to volunteer.