Southwest Airlines: Computer outage grounds flights

All Southwest Airlines flights were grounded Friday morning due to a computer issue, according to reports.

The airline responded to a flurry of tweets from disgruntled customers complaining about their cancelled flights and the computers being down.

Southwest responded at 6:40 a.m. Friday in a tweet to Jason Weinstock saying that the issue “has been resolved.”

At 7 a.m. Friday, the airline had nearly 53 delays and 287 cancelled flights, according to Flightaware.com.

Southwest has yet to issue an official statement on the matter. The extent of the problem was not immediately known.

Travelers at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport were especially affected by the grounded flights.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television News Group, Inc. All rights reserved.