Southern Maine Autism Conference held Saturday in South Portland for 12th year

Organizers with the 12th annual Southern Maine Autism Conference say Saturday's event was at full capacity, with more than 500 people in attendance.

The event was held at the DoubleTree Hotel in South Portland and is designed to connect families with resources as the number of Maine children with autism grows.

According to the the 2019 Maine Kids Count report, 2,824 children in Maine have autism, which is almost triple the number of students who were diagnosed with autism when the conference first began.

"The need for this conference is significant," said the Pine Tree Society's president and CEO, Noel Sullivan. "It may be just one day, but for 12 years, this conference has been a meeting place where families gain knowledge, find much-needed resources and form friendships and networks that last long after the conference ends."