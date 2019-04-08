South Thomaston woman to prison for crash that killed passenger

A South Thomaston woman will spend the next year in prison for a crash that killed one of her passengers.

21-year-old Kelsey Campbell was formally sentenced Friday after pleaded no contest last year to aggravated criminal OUI and operating beyond license conditions or restrictions. A manslaughter charge was dropped.

Campbell was given a deferred sentence last April, which said if she stayed out of trouble, she'd get a year behind bars.

Authorities say Campbell was driving on Route 131 in South Thomaston in May of 2017. Her car went off the road, hit some trees and rolled over.

21-year-old Zachary Elwell of St. George was killed.

Authorities say Campbell was speeding and had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit.