South Thomaston woman seriously hurt when truck's trailer breaks loose and hits her car

A South Thomaston woman was seriously injured this afternoon after her car was struck by a trailer that came loose from a truck.

65-year-old Karin Walsh was driving on Buttermilk Lane in South Thomaston when the trailer hit her car head on.

It happened shortly after 12:30 near the intersection of Route 73.

Police say 50-year-old Steve Richardson, also of South Thomaston, was driving the truck with the trailer that had been used to haul lobster traps.

When the trailer broke free it crossed into the oncoming lane, hitting Walsh's car.

Richardson was not hurt.