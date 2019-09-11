Owls Head murder suspect pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

A South Thomaston woman accused of killing a woman she was hired to help has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Sarah Richards, 37, is being held without bail for the February death of Helen Carver, 83, of Owls Head.

Police say Carver was paying Richards to shovel snow at her home and confronted Richards about a stolen debit card.

Court documents say Richards is seen on surveillance video using Carver's card.

Those documents also say a local man told police Richards had asked him if he would be willing to kill someone.

Authorities have requested records from the cell phone company to help determine the timeline of events leading up to carver's death.

The trial is expected to start in August of next year.