South Thomaston woman accused of murder expected to plead insanity

A South Thomaston woman accused of beating and strangling a woman she was hired to help is expected to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

37-year-old Sarah Richards is charged for the February death of 83-year-old Helen Carver of Owls Head.

Richards' attorney confirmed to TV5 that his client would enter a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Richards pleaded not guilty to murder and theft back in May.

According to authorities, Carver was paying Richards to shovel snow at her home and confronted Richards about a stolen debit card.

According to court documents, Richards is seen on surveillance video using Carver's card.

Those documents also say a local man told police Richards had asked him if he would be willing to kill someone, but he thought she was joking until he learned she had been charged with Carver's death.

Authorities determined the cause of death as blunt force trauma with signs of strangulation.

After a plea is entered, the state will request a forensic evaluation on Richards.

The case would then likely go to trial which is expected to be next August.

