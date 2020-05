A Knox County man faces 25 counts of gross sexual assault for alleged crimes against a child.

Police say 33-year-old Adam Grierson of South Thomaston is also charged with unlawful sexual touching and aggravated assault.

According to investigators, the alleged assaults happened from 2014 until 2019.

They say the child was less than 12 years old at the time.

Police say Grierson and the child's family are acquainted.

He's being held on 25-thousand dollars bail.