South Portland ice cream staple opens for season

All the warm weather lately has many thinking of spring.

And with spring comes ice cream.

A South Portland staple, Red's Dairy Freeze opened for the season Thursday.

But unlike most ice cream places around, Reds doesn't advertise ahead of opening.

Employees there say the surprise is part of the fun.

Nancy Frizzle, of Red's Dairy Freeze, said, "We don't have a certain date. We keep it a surprise. When everything's ready, we just open up and surprise everyone."

Red's is open every day from noon to 9 p.m.