South Portland issues stay-at-home order, tightens other restrictions

The city of South Portland is tightening restrictions in order to combat the spread of COVID-19, including issuing a stay-at-home order.

The order goes into effect at noon on Friday.

Residents may leave their homes for certain reasons, including to go grocery shopping, to check on a friend or neighbor, exercise outside and to go to work if they are deemed an essential worker, according to city manager Scott Morelli.

The stay-at-home order is in effect until further notice.

The city's parks and beaches are open for public use, however all outdoor fitness equipment and playgrounds are off limits. Residents are urged to keep a safe distance from others if they go outside.

Residents are also prohibited from using reusable shopping bags until the order is lifted. The city is also temporarily waiving the fee on disposable shopping bags.

Senior care facilities are now closed off to visitors, Morelli said.