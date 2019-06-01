South Portland High School helps raise money for cancer research with Relay for Life

The relay for life of Greater Portland is getting people moving in South Portland.

The event raises money to help the fight against cancer.

It got underway a little after 4 p.m. with an opening ceremony.

Then, cancer survivors and caregivers started their walk -- to recognize their hard work.

Then -- there are themed laps, to keep the energy up. Individual participants and relay teams all raised funds for cancer research.

Eastern New England's American Cancer Society, Louise Santosuosso, said, "In the State of Maine if somebody cannot get a ride to their treatment the American Cancer Society helps raise funds so that no one goes without treatment."

The top individual fundraiser among those taking part Saturday brought in nearly $7,000.