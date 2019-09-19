South China woman charged with manslaughter for Bingham crash that killed man

A woman from South China is now charged with manslaughter after a deadly crash in Bingham.

31-year-old Jocelyn Jones was also indicted by a grand jury last week for aggravated criminal OUI.

Jones was driving on Route 201 in February.

Her car collided head-on with another vehicle driven by 46-year-old Michael Handy of Harmony.

Court documents say Jones was under the influence of intoxicants or alcohol at the time.

Handy died at the scene.

Jones was trapped in her vehicle and had to be cut out it by emergency crews.