Sorting fact from fiction: navigating misinformation on social media

55 percent of U.S. adults get their news from social media.

(MGN)

This according to research from the Pew Research Center.

"There's a lot of information online and it's coming at us really fast, especially given the frequency and volume of things that are shared on social media."

But how can you tell what's credible and what's not?

Jen Bonnet, Social Sciences and Humanities Librarian at UMaine, says we simply need to SIFT, "When we encounter information online we can Stop, which is S. Take a pause and see if we can tell just from the face of it what is this information that we are seeing, if it is reputable, if we recognize it."

If not, she says we move to I - Investigate the source.

Bonnet says, "Where is this information coming from, what kind of credentials, expertise, insight does the person or entity have that has created this information and what's their agenda?"

Next you should F - Find better coverage.

Bonnet says to corroborate sources.

See if there is even better information to share than what you originally came across.

"And T is to trace the coverage to the original context," she says.

Bonnet says what we see on social media may only be a snippet of the original story.

Tracing this information back to its source can sometimes show there is more to it than we first thought.

"That might help us make sense of the information we find and decide what actually is reliable and credible and what we want to share with others," she says.

Facebook and Twitter have started working with fact checkers to research claims and articles shared on their platforms.

The social media giants then flag users alerting them to the possibility of misinformation.

Bonnet says there are also extensions for your internet browsers to notify you, too.

None of these tools are perfect according to Bonnet and she says we really need to think before we share.

Bonnet says there is also some responsibility on the shoulders of those passing information along.

"If we care about the kinds of impact that sharing information that could be false or misleading could have, then the onus really is on us to do our due diligence."

Bonnet says if you're feeling "response fatigue", which is the drive to correct misinformation shared in your social media network, it's okay to step away.

"Whether it's snooze on Facbeook or mute on Twitter if you do need that break there are options there that, you're still friends, you're still in each others networks but you can take a pause from that as well," she says.

A large part of Bonnet's job at UMaine is to teach and promote information literacy, which includes teaching and discussing issues of 'fake news' and misinformation.

She created a COVID-19 Misinformation Challenge for folks to test their skills at identifying misinformation.

It is accessible to anyone who would like to test their knowledge of the novel coronavirus, while having fun and learning something new.

https://libguides.library.umaine.edu/covid19

Her guide to 'fake news' and misinformation, including strategies and tools for evaluating information can be found here:

https://libguides.library.umaine.edu/fakenews

The SIFT evaluation strategy she discussed is here:

https://hapgood.us/2019/06/19/sift-the-four-moves/