Sorrento man banned from raising livestock ordered to stay away from dogs

A Sorrento man who's banned for life from raising livestock now has to stay away from dogs for the next five years.

53-year-old Mark Calcia and his wife 46-year-old Pam Calcia were charged in May after a dog they own was found in poor shape.

Animal welfare agents took the dog into custody and said it showed signs of neglect with a badly infected leg.

Calcia told officials he was following a vet's instructions for the dog's care.

A court order officially signed this week says both he and his wife can't be in the presence of dogs for the next five years, retroactive to the beginning of the 2019.

In exchange charges against the two were dropped.

The lifetime ban was ordered by a judge earlier this year after Calcia violated terms of a court agreement demanding he clean things up for his animals.

More than a hundred animals were removed from his farm in January when they were found in poor living conditions - similar to what happened in 2017.