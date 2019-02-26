Sonogee Rehabilitation and Living Center closing its doors on 53 residents

North Country Associates, the owner of Sonogee Rehabilitation and Living Center in Bar Harbor, has announced the facility will close by April 26th.

The Department of Health and Human Services has approved the closure.

The roughly 53 residents living there have been told they have a month to relocate.

Angie Slinker says she was called by the social services director of Sonogee Monday and given no reason for why the facility is closing.

She says, "I was in a state of shock, I am completely floored."

Her mother has been living at the facility for 4 years.

Slinker says, "This is going to be an extremely difficult transition for her. Finally got her moved in and settled in up there, and now we're going to have to uproot her and start all over."

Officials with Sonogee say many factors played a role in the decision to close including decreased admissions partially due to the MDI Hospital Swing Bed Program.

We reached out to the hospital and a spokesperson says they're "surprised their program was listed as a compounding factor, as it is a short-term care program that doesn't provide residential or long-term care."

Slinker says, "It is absolutely devastating and I am just heartbroken for the residents, all of us as families, the staff. These people have become part of our family over the last four years and it's extremely emotional."

The facility's owner also states the minimum wage increase is making it difficult to recruit and maintain the necessary number of staff to provide quality care.

58 people currently work there.

Slinker says, "The staff at this place is absolutely amazing to my mother. (6:48) Several staff members gone above and beyond on their day off. (6:21) Treated her with absolute respect and dignity. (6:48) That's the kind of staff there that we're talking about that's completely displaced from a job."

North Country Associates operates many facilities in Maine. They say this is the first time they've had to close one.

They say they are working with families on relocation plans.

Slinker is scheduled to meet with facility staff Wednesday.

She says, "It's tough to watch a parent decline and have this thrown at them because I know what's going to happen. She's going to decline even further in trying to adjust. That's just what happens with alzheimer's and dementia, so I'm trying expect the worse and hope for the best."

A spokeswoman for Sonogee says, "information about new owners of the property has not been made public."