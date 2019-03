A Maine musician's song that honors his late brother, Somerset County Corporal Eugene Cole, has made it to the top of the charts.

Tom Cole's song "Life Without You" is number one on the indie charts this week.

Additionally, of all the independent singers to be released to radio this week, Cole is listed as the #1 singer in the country, according to the IndieWorld Country Record Report.

Last summer in Nashville, Cole recorded a CD of 5 songs, all written by Eugene Cole.