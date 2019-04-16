Son faces attempted murder charge after shooting his father Sunday



23 year old Christopher Laliberte made his first court appearance in Ellsworth Tuesday afternoon.

Laliberte is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, after firing three shots at his father at a camp in Hancock County Sunday.

One of the three shots hit David Laliberte in the chest, he was flown to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The two felony charges against Laliberte each carry up to 30 years in jail.

He did not make a plea of any sort in the courtroom, but reportedly told police he fired the handgun in self defense. His next court appearance is June 13th.

His bail is 50 thousand dollars.

