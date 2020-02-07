Somerville woman known for unique crafts headlines comedy fundraiser

The Somerville woman whose unique craft projects brought her national fame will take the stage in Pittsfield Saturday night.

Mary Winchenbach, the owner of "Tirdy Works," is hoping to help the town's theater which is in danger of closing.

Winchenbach became an instant hit in 2018 because of her humor and her products, which are all made from moose scat.

Saturday night's fundraiser features a handful of other comedians.

Winchenbach is the headlining act.

It's a show with adult content, so admission is for those 18 and older.

It starts at 6 at the Pittsfield Community Theater on Main Street.

