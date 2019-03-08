Somerset County Sheriff Chief Deputy locates missing dog killed in crash alongside owner

The body of a dog that had been missing in a fatal crash in Bingham last month has been found.

46-year-old Michael Handy of Harmony was killed on February 18th in a head on crash on U.S.Route 201.

There were three dogs in his car.

Two of the dog's survived but a third one, named Tootie, was missing.

Chief Deputy James Ross checked the wreckage and found Tootie's body.

While the dog didn't survive the crash, Ross says he's thankful he could bring some closure to the family.

"I can only imagine what the family is going through with the loss of their loved one and to throw the family pet in the mix too is just to me overwhelming. I'm a dog person so I just wanted to give them some closure in that avenue," said Ross.

Ross says Tootie's body has been given to the family.

They say their pet will be laid to rest this spring.