Somerset County Chief Deputy to retire after over four decades of service to the state

A 42-year law enforcement career is coming to an end for James Ross.

He has served as a game warden, police officer, detective, and currently Chief Deputy of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office.

Ross says, "It's a long career, and it's one that most people you talk to either hate their job or they want to do something else. Every day of my life I have lived the dream. I couldn't wait to go to work."

Ross knew he wanted to serve his home state in law enforcement since he was a kid.

He says, "Every day is something different. I've had to investigate a case from somebody taking too many short trout to being involved in a homicide to taking squirrels out of somebody's attic to solving an armed robbery. I've really had the opportunity to do a lot of different things. It's kept it interesting. Why more people don't choose to get into law enforcement, I don't know because it is definitely a front row seat to the greatest show on Earth."

It's been a tough year for the Somerset County Sheriff's Office with the loss of one of their own.

Corporal Eugene Cole was killed in the line of duty a year ago.

Ross says, "It definitely does leave a scar and takes a piece of your soul every time something happens like that. I want to leave healthy. I've done my time. It's time for someone else to take over."

But that doesn't mean he won't miss it. He says, "I'm leaving with very mixed emotions because I love what I do, I love who I work with, and I absolutely know I'm going to miss it, but I absolutely know it's my time to leave."

Ross says he intendes to stay busy during his retirment spending time with his wife and his family.