Some workers and legislators call for the state to implement new earned paid time off law

Some workers and legislators are urging the state to implement the new earned paid time off law as soon as possible.

The bill was signed into law last spring giving most Maine employees the ability to earn paid time off.

It's not set to take effect until January 2021.

The Maine People's Alliance says in light of the pandemic, workers in the state need the protection the law provides now more than ever.

During an online news conference Tuesday some workers said they are afraid of retaliation from employers and the loss of wages if they are forced to take sick days.

"In the midst of COVID-19, the message is more urgent now more than ever before and Governor Mills and the legislature's actions on the emergency implementation of earned paid time off is a test of their true support for Maine workers," said Leighann Gillis of Westbrook.

They also want to see what rules will be in place to protect them under the new law.

They say without specific limits for employers, the paid time off law has no force.