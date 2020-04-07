Some unemployment benefit deposits are delayed due to volume of claims

State labor officials say due to an overwhelming amount of claims, some people will not see their benefits deposited at the time they had expected.

As of Monday night, officials say there are tens of thousands of unemployment benefit payments that were scheduled to process.

They say some of the people who filed their weekly claim on Sunday or Monday expecting a payment today will see a delay of up to 72 hours in receiving their weekly benefit.

They suggest you keep checking with your bank to see if your deposit has been made.

State officials also ask if you can wait until later in the week to receive your payment, you should file Tuesday through Friday.

To file, Mainers can call the 800 number with last names beginning with A through H.

On Tuesday, I through Q should call.

R through Z should call Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be left for people who missed their alphabetical day or need to call at that time.

The number again is 1-800-593-7660. You can also visit maine.gov/unemployment.