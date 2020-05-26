Some summer camps decide to remain closed for the 2020 season

Some summer camps have decided to cancel their season but others are finding a way to operate under new rules designed to protect the spread of the coronavirus.

Day camps for Maine children are allowed to open June 1, while overnight camps can open on July 1. Out-of-state campers are required to quarantine.

Ron Hall, executive director of Maine Summer Camps, tells the Portland Press Herald that about 14 camps decided to cancel their 2020 season.

Maine has about 270 summer camps.

The guidelines for overnight camps would limit the size of gatherings, segregate campers into groups, and require health screenings.