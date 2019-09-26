Some state computers impacted by virus, no public data compromised

Several state computers were attacked by a virus and officials are working to restore services on Thursday.

The Maine Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions staff computers are affected, as well as two servers at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and a server at the Maine State Archives.

Officials say no public data was compromised.

They say the virus was identified Wednesday by a cybersecurity alert system and virus removal procedures began that night.

According to officials, the virus attack consisted of 1,600 emails, but only 18 made it into employee inboxes.