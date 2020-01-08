Some significant renovations will soon be made at a historic hotel in Bangor

Changes are coming to a historic hotel in downtown Bangor.

The managers of the Charles Inn thought it was time for some improvements.

The walls and flooring will all soon be renovated.

The managers also want to update the historical aspect of the hotel.

"In the renovation, we want to include historical photos of Bangor's rich history. So, I've reached out to some historical societies, a page on Facebook that concentrates on Bangor's history, and I've asked them for unique photos of Bangor's history." Says Allan Hewey, the Co-Manager of the Charles Inn.

They will also be creating a travel app which will be free to download.

This app will feature great places to travel around the state.