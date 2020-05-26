Some restaurants choosing to remain closed to dine-in customers even when allowed to reopen

Starting June 1st restaurants can reopen their doors to dine-in customers.

But not all restaurants are choosing to do so.

Pat's Pizza in Orono posted on their Facebook page Monday that they are holding off on inside seating.

They are still offering curbside and takeout, just as they have been.

The manager tells us they take every precaution with sanitation and keeping their customers safe.

Money is not the issue according to management.

Instead it's not being able to offer the traditional Pat's Pizza atmosphere that customers have come to expect.

Manager Sherri Cunningham says, "The family decided that, you know, it's for the customers. There are so many mandates now and so many regulations that we don't want to open and have it be a different or an uncomfortable experience for our customers."

According to management they will be expanding their takeout menu in the coming days.

They say it could be a matter of weeks or a month but they'll let their customers know when they can all come in, again, too.

Other Pat's Pizza locations are also reopening next week.

You can call head to find out about indoor dining.