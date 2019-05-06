Some question school resource officer being cut from RSU 19 budget proposal

Should there be a school resource officer at the new school in Newport?

The town's police chief and some parents think it's a crucial position, but it's not in the RSU 19 budget right now.

There used to be a school resource officer, but there hasn't been one for the past several years.

"It's not in the budget."

RSU 19 Superintendent Mike Hammer is talking about the position for a school resource officer.

It's a position that's been supported by a majority of the school board, but the budget committee has left it out. Newport Police Chief Leonard Macdaid thinks it's irresponsible not to have an SRO at the new school in Newport that will house both the middle and high schools, about 1,600 students.

"Both the town selectmen and the school board members voted to reinstate the SRO position. Cutting the SRO position is not only a poor decision, but it will be a major safety and security factor."

Some parents agree and say there needs to be someone who can immediately respond to an emergency situation on campus rather than 911 being called and officers dispatched.

"That moment they call 911 starts the process. If we had an officer in that school, that's the what could we have done different, what could we have done to prevent this? That's the answer. And, as a parent from somebody in that school, I'm going to be a different person if something happens and they had the chance to put them in the school and didn't. I'm holding the district responsible," says Ryan Hewing, a parent of an RSU 19 student.

"None of these decisions are really easy."

Hammer says he understands both sides of the issue.

"And again, because sometimes at the end of the day not all people are going to support our budgets, you know what I mean? And at the end of the day, the board also wants to be responsible to the taxpayers."

He says safety is a top priority for them and hopes once they get through some of the new budgets after the school is built, funding can be reallocated for these positions. Chief Macdaid says it would be great to have an officer in all RSU 19 schools, but with 1600 students at the new school, that's a good place to start. Some parents are upset the budget committee kept in new positions like an athletic director for the middle school and a new dean of students position in the budget instead of an SRO.

The budget will be voted on by the school board at their next meeting on May 14th. It will then have to be approved by district voters on May 28th.