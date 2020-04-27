Some Maine airports awarded a share of more than $6.1M

Some of our state's airports are getting a share of more than $6.1 million.

The money comes from the Federal Government's Airport Improvement Program.

Locally, Augusta State Airport received $300,000 to update its master plan.

Hancock-County Bar Harbor Airport also getting some money. They received $190,406 to rehabilitate parts of the airport. Including, the apron and sealing the apron pavement surface and pavement joints.

The funding was also given to Wiscasset Airport, Portland International Jetport, and Bethel Regional Airport.

"The funding was allocated as follow:

Wiscasset Airport received $3,260,906 to rehabilitate the runway.

Portland International Jetport received $2,294,690 to construct and rehabilitate the taxiway.

Bethel Regional Airport received $75,000 to remove obstructions."