Some new ideas have landed at the Houlton International Airport

Some new ideas are flying into the Houlton international airport.

The town is looking at ways to revitalize the airport to attract more people.

It's describe by some as a hidden gem. The Houlton international airport is a public-use airport owned by the town of Houlton.

"This is a real economic development opportunity, we are very lucky to have the airport, has a great history," said Houlton Town Counciler, Jane Torres.

Terry Beals owns and operates Beals aircraft service. He says the airport has a lot to offer.

"We have I-95 connecting to TransCanada, which is one of the busiest ports in the United States, so I think, myself and the decision makers of Houlton are starting to realize that we're not taking full advantage of our location," said Beals.

There have been recent discussions surrounding what could be done to breathe new life into the airport and showcase all that is offers.

"Some of the future plans of course that are already in the airport improvement plan are T hangers to house the general aviation aircraft, runway extension, one taxi way needs some upgrading and that will come with the runway extension, we have two GPS approaches in to here which is good that's instrument approaches." said Beals.

The Houlton airport is a popular stop for planes coming from overseas.

"With the air traffic that's coming across the pond and we'd like to grab some of that, fuel prices are fair," said Beals. "Customs house is only a quarter mile away which is a big advantage to us."

Jane Torres is a town councilor and director of the Greater Houlton chamber of commerce. She says it would be nice to see the town marketed to attract people down town that are flying in.

"It would be great to have someone here full time to do flying lessons, we're looking into perhaps hiring someone to market the airport to interested parties, would love a restaurant, wouldn't that be a great spot to have a restaurant or someplace small," said Torres.

Torres says she believes this airport could be the entry point for good things to come into Houlton.