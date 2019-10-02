Some members of high school class of 2020 to given free tuition



Free tuition...

Now that the University of Maine System has your attention, they hope you'll take advantage of a new program launched today.

The public university system is offering to cover the tuition and fees for more than 1,200 high school seniors getting ready to graduate in the spring.

The offer is open to students applying to any of their seven universities and quality through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA.

It's part of the University of Maine System's new "Maine Values You" student outreach campaign which kicked off today.

For students like Paige Thibodeau, the Pine Tree Pledge was the difference between attending college or not.

"UMA was the place that I wanted to go, but I didn't know how I was going to pay for it, and it opened the door so that I could, you know, live out my dream," said Thibodeau.

Chancellor Dannell Malloy: "We want guidance counselors, we want great teachers in our systems to reach and make students understand that college is affordable in Maine."

Chancellor Malloy also announced today that the Orono and Machias campuses will be leading a pilot initiative to expand and integrate experiential learning into academic curriculums.