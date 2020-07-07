Some legislative leaders benefited from pandemic loans

A federal program criticized by Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon for helping special interests and large corporations provided a forgivable loan of between $1 million and $2 million to her husband’s law firm.

Data released by the Small Business Administration on Monday shows other legislative leaders from both parties also benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Senate Republican leader Dana Dow’s furniture store in Waldoboro received assistance of between $150,000 and $350,000.

Assistant Senate Republican Leader, Jeffrey Timberlake, received assistance of $150,000 to $350,000 for each of two farm businesses.

Senate Democratic Leader, Nathan Libby, is a paid consultant to Community Concepts Inc. in Lewiston, which received loans of between $1 million and $2 million.