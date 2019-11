Mother Nature is making for a messy Thanksgiving Day.

Roads are slippery all over the state this morning.

And power crews are busy on this holiday trying to restore power to more than 25,000 customers.

Central Maine Power is currently reporting 19,540 outages.

Emera Maine trying to restore electricity to 5,617 customers.

Emera Maine officials say the heavy, wet snow is weighing down power lines and tree branches.