Bangor business owners react to city councilors proposal to close some downtown streets

Bangor City officials are trying to make decisions on how to let downtown restaurants and retailers operate more safely during this pandemic.

Some business owners are critical of the proposals.

TV5 caught up with a few of them Thursday to hear what they would like to see going forward.

“I think the overall consensus is that it would impact all of us in some way, and we just hope that we’re going to do our part together and have a voice,” said Will Carney, co-owner of Pompeii Pizza on Central Street in Bangor.

Some business owners in downtown Bangor were surprised earlier this week when they learned of a proposal to close some downtown streets and parking spaces.

This would allow businesses to use more space for outdoor dining and retail.

However, owners say it's not a one size fits all approach, and not every business would benefit.

“I know it’s a logistical nightmare to try and figure out to block off the street permanently, block it off certain times,” explained Michael Towle, owner of 11 Central. “I know they have done it in the past, but a day here, a day there is different from us trying to open as much as we can to recoup the last three months.”

During a city council workshop Wednesday, councilors said they did receive feedback from some business owners on the idea.

Gibran Graham, owner of the Briar Patch, is one of them.

He says the proposal to close Central Street in particular came as a shock.

“I definitely think that while they may have felt that that was the best course of action, I did ask them personally that I would change that in the future. We’re all here and as much as we’re sort of stressing and struggling, we’re a phone call away,” said Graham.

Officials voted to allow businesses to temporarily use parking spots and other public spaces if they choose, in order to expand their business.

However, they must go through the Code Enforcement Office.

“We can’t write rules that will cover every business so we encourage our businesses to reach out to the Code Enforcement Office first and we willwork with them and get them through the application and make sure they’re safe,” explained Bangor’s Code Enforcement Officer, Jeff Wallace.

They’re calling it the ‘COVID Application.’

“The 'COVID Application' does a couple of things. It allows businesses outside of the downtown do an outdoor set up. It lets the businesses in the downtown do an expanded setup,” said Wallace.

Businesses offering curbside service say they have received plenty of support from the city.

Many of them are in no rush to fully open June 1st, and they ask the public to be patient as they move forward.