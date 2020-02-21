Some Theatre performs wizard parody in new space

Looking for a magical night out?

Look no further than the Bangor Mall.

Some Theatre Company is now located there.

They're offering a new show called 'Puffs.'

The show is a Harry Potter parody spanning seven years in roughly 110 minutes at a certain school that teaches magic.

This is the first show the theatre has put on in their new space.

Actress in the show, Becky Adams says, "PUFFS is the story, based in a universe of a boy wizard with a scar that you might be familiar with, and it's not necessarily about his story but the story of some of the other characters in his world happening at the same time as said boy with scar."

The show is full of adult humor, but don't worry, there are young wizard friendly showings as well.

It runs from now through March 1st.

For a list of the adult and kid-friendly showtimes, visit stcmaine.org.