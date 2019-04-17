Some Theatre Company presents Sweeney Todd, a tale of love.

Some Theatre Company presents the Tony-Award-winning tale of love, murder, and revenge set against the backdrop of London.

Kelly Scheets, who plays Mrs. Lovett and Logan Bard as Ensemble both appeared on TV5 Morning News on Wednesday to give viewers a deeper insight as to what to expect.

Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to London seeking vengeance against the lecherous Judge Turpin who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, the resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice.

Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires a new ingredient for her meat pies that has the people of London lining up and the carnage has only just begun!

Sweeney Todd is a story about love, obsession, and revenge!

Written by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler.

Keith Anderson Community House

19 Bennoch Road, Orono

Friday, April 19th at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 20th at 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 21st at 2:00 pm

Friday, April 26th at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 27th at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 28th at 2:00 pm