Some Theatre Company presents 'Puffs'

Some Theatre Company is continuing their fifth season in a new theater space in the Bangor Mall.

Their latest production is called 'Puffs.'

The ensemble cast of 11 people tackle multiple roles in this fast-paced romp, filled with danger, love, and awkwardness that only happens in magic school. The play compresses seven books' worth of material and presents it in about 110-ish minutes filled with laughter and heart. Whether you are a long-time fan of certain schools of magic, or simply want to enjoy a show filled with laughs – Puffs if for you.

Showtimes are Feb. 20 through March 1, (Thursdays through Sundays).

Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m., matinee shows at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $15 general admission to $35 for VIP treatment (plus fees). For more information or to purchase tickets visit - www.stcmaine.org