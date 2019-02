Some Theatre Company holds play to support autism community

ROBERT BRANGWYNNE WHO PLAYS CHRISTOPHER BOONE AND DEBORAH ROOKS-ELLIS - DIRECTOR OF THE MAINE AUTISM INSTITUTE WERE SPECIAL GUESTS IN OUR STUDIO ON FRIDAY MORNING TO PROMOTE "THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT."

PROCEEDS FROM THE SERIES WILL GO TOWARDS SUPPORTING THE AUTISM COMMUNITY.

YOU CAN VISIT www.stcmaine.org FOR TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION.