BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Becky Adams and Brandon Clark who play Leanne and J Finch Fletchley respectively were special guests during our TV5 Morning News on Wednesday.
Ticket prices for the show range from $15 general admission to $35 for VIP treatment (plus fees). For more information or to purchase tickets visit - www.stcmaine.org.
Some Theatre Company
By News Desk |
Posted: Mon 7:21 AM, Feb 10, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 7:32 AM, Feb 10, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Becky Adams and Brandon Clark who play Leanne and J Finch Fletchley respectively were special guests during our TV5 Morning News on Wednesday.