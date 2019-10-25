Some Theatre Company -"Evil Dead" the Musical takes center stage

Some Theatre Company's 22nd show, Evil Dead the Musical, will be gracing our stage at the end of October. The revival of this show will mark their 4 year anniversary, with the support of its creator, George Reinblatt.

Evil Dead the Musical is a show for anyone who loves the Evil Dead franchise, B-films, horror classics, and cheesy/campy comedies that will cause infectious laughter. A Tony Award Winner this is not, but it is definitely a show you will remember long after it's over.